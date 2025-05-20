iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Increased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 13.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $44,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $327.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.