US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

