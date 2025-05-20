Viking (NYSE:VIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Viking Stock Performance

VIK opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Viking has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion and a PE ratio of 180.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Institutional Trading of Viking

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viking stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

