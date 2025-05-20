Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,649 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for about 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tapestry worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Tapestry by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,936 shares of company stock worth $9,101,139. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

