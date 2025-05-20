Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

