Renold (LON:RNO) Trading Up 38.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) traded up 38.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 75.80 ($1.01). 9,777,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average session volume of 724,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60 ($0.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £182.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

