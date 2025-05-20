Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $81.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

