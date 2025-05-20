Waverly Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,231,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,036,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 76,154 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,916,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $223.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $226.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.