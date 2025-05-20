Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Empire State Realty OP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

