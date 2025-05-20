Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after buying an additional 911,610 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,468,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

