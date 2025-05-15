Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

