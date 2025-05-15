Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $78.81 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

