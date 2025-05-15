Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $2.90 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. Natera comprises about 0.8% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,328.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Barclays upped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $606,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,223.44. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $859,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,600,516.72. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,436 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,079 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.79. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

