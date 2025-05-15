Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 5,266 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,126 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5%

ADBE stock opened at $399.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

