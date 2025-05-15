Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 89,070 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,070 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $45,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

