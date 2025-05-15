Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s Largest Position

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 7.1% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

