Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lowered by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4%

ISRG opened at $565.94 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.26 and a 200-day moving average of $535.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,093. This trade represents a 87.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,854,345 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

