108,200 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,000. Fiserv comprises 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $189.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

