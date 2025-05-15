Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,646,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $152,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,370,000 after buying an additional 5,653,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $207,340,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $98.38 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 265.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,895. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

