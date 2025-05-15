Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,684,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after buying an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $716.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $801.10 and a 200 day moving average of $808.28. The company has a market cap of $678.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.