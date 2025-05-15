Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,093. This trade represents a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,680 shares of company stock worth $16,854,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $565.94 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

