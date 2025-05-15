Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 599,257 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $773.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

