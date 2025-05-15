Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Reduced by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises 4.4% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five9 by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.94, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

