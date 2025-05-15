Redwood Investments LLC Sells 103 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SHAK opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.13 and a beta of 1.61. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.95.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

