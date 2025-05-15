Prosight Management LP Boosts Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,891 shares during the period. CytomX Therapeutics makes up 1.1% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 288,736.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 811,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 331,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $2.38 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $191.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

