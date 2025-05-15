Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Rush Street Interactive comprises approximately 0.8% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $45,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,296.08. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,079,234.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,082,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,511,403.60. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,957,809 in the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

