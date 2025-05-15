Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.5%

Robert Half stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.00%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

