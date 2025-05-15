Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

