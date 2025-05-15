Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 295.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,427 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $422,141. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

