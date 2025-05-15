Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 151,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3%

MNST opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $62.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

