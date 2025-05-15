Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Terex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,266.25. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Terex by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Terex by 128.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.