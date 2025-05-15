Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 236,308 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236,308 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

