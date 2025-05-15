Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Onto Innovation worth $70,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 201,640 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 140,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.14.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.92.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

