Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 386,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $511,071.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,841.81. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,249.86. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,311,363. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CWAN opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

