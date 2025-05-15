Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. Invests $560,000 in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 359,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Pyxis Oncology accounts for approximately 100.0% of Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,043,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

