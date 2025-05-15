Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Trimmed by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,182,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861,129 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up about 3.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of Invitation Homes worth $165,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 150.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

