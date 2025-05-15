iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

