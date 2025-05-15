Baird R W Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to “Strong-Buy”

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Terex by 83.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

