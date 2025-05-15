Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

