Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 188.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,187 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 961,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,431 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BURL opened at $265.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average of $259.80. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.87 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

