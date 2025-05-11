Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.05. 34,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 124,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

