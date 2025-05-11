KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Grows Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 25,877.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218,100 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 3.8% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned about 0.40% of Full Truck Alliance worth $45,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YMM. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth about $3,566,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 117,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $11.49 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HSBC began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

