Junto Capital Management LP Has $141.68 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 794,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 2.7% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $141,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 473,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,396,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 295,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 166,354 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 541,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

