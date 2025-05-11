Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) fell 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 89,135,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
