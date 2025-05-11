RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. Approximately 990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

RediShred Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.31 million, a P/E ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.