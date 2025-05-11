Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

PPTA stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,200. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and have sold 59,610 shares valued at $606,423. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPTA shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

