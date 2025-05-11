WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.00. 80,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 56,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.
WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.
WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund
About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund
The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.
