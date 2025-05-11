WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.00. 80,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 56,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 68.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 7,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

