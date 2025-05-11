Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading 9.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.55. 157,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 99,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$197.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Insider Activity at Jaguar Mining

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 1,000,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,800,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,006,699 shares of company stock worth $5,669,427 in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential.

Further Reading

