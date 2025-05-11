Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.99. 88,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 134,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.