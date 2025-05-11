Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.99. 88,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 134,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.