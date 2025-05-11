Juniper Investment Company LLC Sells 96,938 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Juniper Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,938 shares during the quarter. inTEST comprises about 0.3% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in inTEST by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,433,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 148,784 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.63. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

INTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of inTEST from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk lowered inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis acquired 7,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,679.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,169.46. This represents a 10.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

